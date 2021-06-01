Protests add to congestion woes at Hamburg forcing carriers to drop calls

Shipping companies, such as Maersk and MSC, are rerouting thier ships from Hamburg as a result of high yard density and exceptional waiting time.

Climate activists of the Extinction Rebellion have been protesting for days, blocking roads and the Köhlbrand Bridge, an important traffic artery in the Port of Hamburg.

As a result, Maersk has decided to exclude Hamburg on the next four voyages and divert into Bremerhaven.

“The Hamburg Eurogate Port operations have been heavily impacted by congestion, go slow actions and protests that are still ongoing and beyond our control,” Maersk said.

MSC also had to divert two of its ships to discharge in Wilhelmshaven.

Extinction Rebellion blocked the bridge for several hours last Wednesday and then again of Friday.

Officials at the Port of Hamburg declined to comment when contacted by Splash.

For shippers, already facing sky-high rates on the Asia-Europe tradelane, the Hamburg disruption adds to pressure being felt from the partial closure of Yantian Port in southern China thanks to an outbreak of Covid-19.

Vom 24.-28. Mai fand in Hamburg die #RebellionWave des Nord-Bündnisses statt.



Von Montag bis Freitag gab es viele tolle Aktionen um auf die #Klimakatastrophe aufmerksam zu machen und hier kommt eine schöne Doku dazu.



Uns steht das #WasserbiszumHals – Klimakrise in die Medien! pic.twitter.com/GDDcCVrxV2 — Extinction Rebellion Berlin 🌍 (@XRBerlin) May 31, 2021