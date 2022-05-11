Provisional winners named in Carolina Long Bay wind auction

The US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) held an auction yesterday for two lease areas in the Carolina Long Bay Area (CLBA), off the coast of North Carolina. The auction was completed in a single day, and provisional winners were named in the afternoon.

The winning bids total $315m. TotalEnergies Renewables USA, LLC won Lease OCS–A 0545 – 54,937 acres – with a bid of $160m. Lease OCS–A 0546 – 55,154 acres – was won by Duke Energy Renewables Wind, LLC, with a bid of $155m.

If fully developed, the leases could result in about 1.3 gigawatts of offshore wind energy.

The auction included a new 20% credit for bidders that committed to a monetary contribution to programs or initiatives that support workforce training programs for the offshore wind industry, development of a US domestic supply chain for the offshore wind energy industry, or both. This credit will result in $42m for these programs or initiatives.

“The new bidding credit in the Carolina Long Bay auction will result in tangible investments for workforce training and businesses in the United States, to ultimately create jobs in the US across the industries needed to support achieving our offshore wind goals,” said BOEM Director Amanda Lefton.