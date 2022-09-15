Prudent Shipping Investments seals Japanese financing for supramax pair

Singapore-based Prudent Shipping Investments has closed financing for two modern Japanese-built supramax bulk carriers valued at $45m. The senior debt was provided by a blue-chip Japanese financial institution.

Prudent advises financial institutions to invest in shipping and ports. Its services include structuring deals, due diligence and assessment of technical, operational and commercial parameters.

Since starting operations in early 2017, Prudent has arranged $630m of financing via senior debt and lease structure for owners based in Singapore, India, Middle East, UK, Denmark and the US. In addition, Prudent has also arranged six equity and mezzanine tranche transactions and acted as an advisor on one M&A deal.

The founder, Divay Goel has been in shipping for the last 32 years. He has arranged capital and advised on more than 250 shipping and ports investments in his career, including for Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Carlyle, Blackstone, 3i, IFC/World Bank and GIC.