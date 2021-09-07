Prysmian and Asso.subsea win floating wind contract in France

Italian cabling giant Prysmian, in consortium with Greek contractor Asso.subsea, secured a contract worth around €30m ($35.5m) from RTE, Réseau de Transport d’Électricité, to deliver an export submarine power cable system for the Gruissan floating offshore wind farm located in Southern France.

Prysmian will be responsible for the design, supply, termination, testing, and commissioning of one 66 kV subsea cable for a total of 25 km and attach another 66 kV subsea dynamic cable for about 1 km, connecting the shore to a floating substation. The company will also provide an additional 3 km of onshore 66 kV cables.

Asso.subsea will undertake the installation services of the project. The company will design and perform all marine works required for the project, such as cable loading, route preparatory works, cable installation and protection and HDD works at landfall.

All subsea cables will be produced at Prysmian’s factory in Nordenham, Germany, while the land cables will be manufactured at the Gron plant in France. The notice to proceed is planned for the end of November. Commissioning is scheduled for July 2023.

RTE had previously worked with Prysmian on projects such as the offshore wind farms at Fécamp, Courseulles-sur-Mer, St. Nazaire, and Noirmoutier.