Prysmian awarded cable contract for Sofia offshore wind farm

Italy’s Prysmian Group is the latest firm to benefit from RWE making a final investment decision to proceed with the 1.4GW Sofia Offshore Wind Farm on Dogger Bank off the UK.

Prysmian’s contract is for the development of the turnkey high voltage submarine and land export cable connection worth over €200m ($234.2m). Prysmian will be responsible for the design, supply, installation and commissioning of an HVDC symmetrical monopole cable system that will connect Sofia’s offshore converter station with the onshore converter station in Teesside.

Alberto Boffelli, COO Project BU at Prysmian Group, commented: “This is a prestigious project for Prysmian, and we are delighted to have been selected by RWE to provide our state of the art cable technology for the transmission of green energy from Sofia Offshore Wind Farm to supply enough power to meet the needs of 1.2 million UK households each year.”

Offshore cable operations will be performed by Prysmian’s new cable laying vessel Leonardo da Vinci .

Earlier in the week, Sembcorp Marine and GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions were awarded a contract to supply the HVDC electrical transmission system for the wind farm.