Prysmian scores $256m Spanish interconnector deal

Italian cabling giant Prysmian has been awarded two contracts worth around €250m ($256.5m) by Spanish transmission system operator Red Eléctrica for the design, supply, installation, and commissioning of submarine power interconnections between the islands of Tenerife and La Gomera, and between the Spanish mainland and Ceuta, a Spanish city on the north coast of Africa.

Both systems comprise 90 km of submarine route and approximately 11 km of land route for the double link between the Spanish mainland and Ceuta. The submarine cables will be manufactured in Norderham, Germany and Pikkala, Finland, while the land cables will be produced in the group’s local plant in Vilanova, Spain.

Marine operations will be performed by Prysmian’s own 1983-built cable-laying vessel, Giulio Verne, at maximum water depths ranging between 900 m and 1,150 m.

The commissioning of both cable systems is scheduled for 2025.