Prysmian seals cabling deal in the Middle East

Italian cabling giant Prysmian has secured a deal for the supply of power cables in the context of a landmark HVDC submarine cable project in the Middle East, worth around €220m.

The contract has been awarded to Prysmian by Samsung C&T as part of its EPC consortium with Jan De Nul. The new link, part of the strategic HVDC transmission system for the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA) Lightning Project, will allow bulk-power energy transmission between the converter station in Al Mirfa, in Abu Dhabi mainland, and that on the Al Ghallan artificial offshore island in the Arabian Gulf, located off the Abu Dhabi coast, in the United Arab Emirates.

The project comprises both a subsea route of 124 km of submarine HVDC cables to be installed at a water depth of up to 35 m and a land route of 3.5 km of HVDC land cables. The commissioning of the project is scheduled for 2025. Under the LNTP, Prysmian will perform engineering works, secure manufacturing capacity, and proceed with partial production of the HVDC cables in advance of the full contract sward and notice to proceed (NTP), scheduled for the third quarter of 2022 and remains subject to Samsung C&T receiving its related NTP under the main EPC contract.

With regards to the full contract award and NTP, Prysmian said it is also expecting to enter into a parallel installation agreement with Jan De Nul for the subsea cable laying works, where the offshore installation activities will be performed by the company’s cable-laying vessel Leonardo da Vinci, and cable-laying barge Ulisse. “This is the largest HVDC submarine cable project in the Middle East, which confirms Prysmian’s role as a partner of reference for power transmission projects in the region,” stated Hakan Ozmen, EVP projects at Prysmian.