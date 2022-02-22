AmericasOffshoreRenewables

Prysmian to build new cable plant in northeast US to support Vineyard Wind deal

February 22, 2022
Italy’s Prysmian Group has signed a contract for the purchase of land at Brayton Point in Somerset, Massachusetts, where it plans to build a submarine power cable plant on the site of a former coal plant. The purchase is subject to the securing of state permits for construction.

Prysmian expects to invest around $200m in the new plant.

In December 2021, Vineyard Wind, a joint venture between Avangrid Renewables and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, awarded Prysmian two offshore wind cabling projects in the US northeast – at the Commonwealth Wind and Park City wind farms – worth a total of about $880m. Prysmian’s planned new manufacturing facility was part of the Commonwealth Wind project agreement.

