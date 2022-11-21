Prysmian wins $153m cabling contract in Greece

Italian cabling firm Prysmian has won a €150m ($153.5m) contract from Greek electricity grid operator IPTO to link the islands of Milos, Folegandros and Santorini. The contract should be finalised this year, following the customary approvals from the authorities involved.

The deal is part of Phase D of the Cyclades’ electrical interconnection that completes a project aimed at the energy integration of the islands with the Greek mainland power grid. The whole project comprises two submarine power links: the first will connect Lavrio, a city near Athens on mainland Greece, with the island of Milos, passing through Serifos and the second link, awarded to Prysmian, will connect Milos to Santorini passing through Folegandros.

Prysmian will be responsible for the design, supply, installation, and commissioning of a turnkey HVAC (high voltage alternating current) 150 kV three-core cable with XLPE insulation, along a submarine route of more than 100 km and a land route of approximately 10 km. Submarine and land cables will be produced in Prysmian’s qualified plants while offshore installation activities will be performed by one of the company’s cable laying vessels. Delivery and commissioning of the cables are scheduled for 2025.

Prysmian has a long-standing track record in the development of submarine interconnection projects across the entire Mediterranean deepwater region. The company has earlier worked with IPTO on the Cyclades Islands interconnection projects Evia, Andros and Tinos, and Syros–Lavrio, the Crete–Attica and the Crete–Peloponnese. The latter set a record in cable installation reaching a maximum water depth of approximately 1,000 m.