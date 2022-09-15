Prysmian wins $800m cabling deal in Germany

Italian cabling giant Prysmian has secured two contracts worth more than €800m ($798.3m), including options by Amprion Offshore, a subsidiary of German transmission system operator Amprion, for the design, supply, installation, and commissioning of land and submarine cables for the DolWin4 and BorWin4 offshore wind farm grid connection systems in Germany’s North Sea.

Prysmian said it would supply around 1000 km of HVDC (high voltage direct current) ±320 kV single core copper cables with XLPE insulation. The submarine cables will be produced in Pikkala, Finland and Arco Felice, Italy, and the land cables will be produced in Gron, France and Abbeville, US. Prysmian will install the subsea cables with a variety of vessels, with delivery and commissioning for both projects scheduled for 2028.

The DolWin4 and BorWin4 projects will transmit a combined power of 1.8 GW. Each of the cable systems consists of 2 HVDC cables and can transmit 900 MW of power. On the land side, the two systems run on the main part of the route in parallel trenches to the 300-km A-Nord underground cable corridor, a project awarded to Prysmian in 2020 by Amprion and which is currently in the execution phase. The subsea cables will run from the offshore platforms via the national park Niedersächsisches Wattenmeer, crossing the island of Norderney before being connected to the onshore cables close to Hilgenriedersiel.

“This is Prysmian’s first 320kV HVDC submarine project with Amprion Offshore, and remarks how Prysmian is consolidating its prominent role as a reliable partner in supporting Germany’s energy transition, being involved in major infrastructure projects supporting growth of green energy usage,” said Hakan Ozmen, executive vice president of projects at Prysmian.

Prysmian has also been involved in key offshore wind farm projects in Germany like BorWin2, BorWin3, DolWin3, HelWin1, HelWin2, SylWin1 and Dolwin 5.