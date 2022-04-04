PSA bolsters its position in Halifax

Singapore’s PSA International has bought the Ceres Halifax facility from Japan’s Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) bolstering its position at the key port on the east coast of Canada. PSA Halifax will now operate two container terminals in Halifax, namely Atlantic Hub and Fairview Cove, jointly branded under PSA Halifax.

PSA Halifax’s Atlantic Hub terminal is located at the south end of the city of Halifax and new investment in mega vessel handling capability over the past two years have allowed it to handle the largest vessels ever to call at Canada’s ports to date with ships of up to 16,000 teu passing by. PSA Halifax’s Fairview Cove terminal, at the north end of the city, will complement Atlantic Hub’s existing operations for vessels of up to 8,000 tea capacity.

Tan Chong Meng, group CEO of PSA, said the latest acquisition would help transform Halifax from a coastal facility to a global hub port.

“To this end, we look forward to greater collaboration with the Halifax Port Authority, CN Rail and other partners, as we seek to extend Halifax’s hinterland to new markets,” Tan said.

“Our operating model provides cost advantages to those looking for a reliable and efficient way to move cargo inland now and in the future,” said Captain Allan Gray, president and CEO, Halifax Port Authority.

“We know that the cargo owner has options and decides what is best for them after carefully weighing time, reliability and cost, so with a new long-term lease agreement in place with PSA Halifax and more streamlined operations from the pilot station right through to the terminals, we are confident that we can work with partners to ensure the cost remains competitive. In addition, we will continue to invest strategically in new infrastructure to maintain and build on today’s excellent service and will not promise more than we can deliver as a team.”