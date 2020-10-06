AsiaContainersMiddle EastPorts and Logistics

PSA vows to transform new Saudi concession into a global mega hub

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers October 6, 2020
0 331 Less than a minute
PSA

Singaporean terminal operator PSA International has laid out plans to create a 7.5m teu hub in Saudi Arabia.

Subsidiary Saudi Global Ports has assumed the management of both First and Second Container Terminals in King Abdulaziz Port Dammam, following the signing of a 30-year build, operate and transfer agreement earlier this year.

When the planned expansion works are fully completed, the port’s annual container handling capacity will increase to an estimated 7.5m teu. PSA’s estimated total investment of more than SAR7bn ($1.8bn) is expected to be the largest seaport investment by a single operator under a public private partnership in Saudi Arabia.

Wan Chee Foong, regional CEO of Middle East South Asia, PSA International, said his company was determined to transform King Abdulaziz Port into a “global mega hub”.

Tags
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close