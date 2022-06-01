PSG Marine & Logistics and Sarens form Scottish offshore wind joint venture

UK-based PSG Marine & Logistics and Belgian heavy lift specialist Sarens have joined forces to form a joint venture targeting the offshore wind and renewables sector across Scotland.

Sarens PSG’s managing director, Steve Clark, said the JV will provide the most comprehensive offering of heavy lift, transport, assembly, load in/out, and port marshalling services currently available in Scotland.

PSG Marine & Logistics’ base at deepwater facilities at the Port of Cromarty Firth has been highlighted by the two companies as an ideal location for the Scottish offshore wind sector project execution. However, the JV will also be looking for opportunities at all the marshalling facilities around Scotland.

Port of Cromarty Firth CEO, Bob Buskie, added: “This joint venture will deliver an extensive heavy lift design and implementation capability together with a broad range of transport and logistics support services to customers in the fixed and floating offshore wind market who plan to use the Port of Cromarty Firth as their manufacturing, marshalling, storage, and integration hub.”