PTP to add 1m teu capacity

A leading Malaysian boxport is to spend $179m adding a further 1m teu in capacity.

The Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP), which handled 11.2m teu last year, is set to push its annual handling capacity to 12.5m teu by the middle of this year with the purchase of multiple cranes and a yard expansion project underway. A new berth aimed at smaller domestic liner activity is also under construction.

The port, which lies just across from Singapore, is 70% owned by NMC Group and 30% by APM Terminals.