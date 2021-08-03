PTSC and Rosetti Marino secure contracts in Qatar

PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation (PTSC) and Italy’s Rosetti Marino have both won contracts from North Oil Company (NOC), a joint venture between Qatar Petroleum and TotalEnergies, for work on its Al-Shaheen field, the largest oil field in Qatar.

PTSC has been awarded a contract for the third phase of NOC’s Gallaf project in the Persian Gulf. Under the EPCI contract, the so-called package 5, PTSC will deliver two wellhead platforms with a total weight of up to 19,000 tons.

All onshore work will be performed at PTSC M&C’s fabrication yard in Vung Tau City, in southern Vietnam, and should secure thousands of jobs for local workers in the next three years.

Meanwhile, Italian contractor Rosetti Marino has been awarded an EPCIC contract for the work on the last phase of the Gallaf project (package 8). Rosetti will be responsible for the revamping of some existing platforms and brownfield works on lots FA & FB of the Al Shaheen field.

The company will develop the project partly in Italy and partly in Qatar. Offshore activities will start in Q4 2022 and complete in 2023. The contract is worth over $50m.