PTTEP moves to develop Thailand’s first CCS project by 2026

Thailand’s PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP) is gearing up to develop the country’s first carbon capture and storage (CCS) project at the Arthit offshore gas field, paving the way towards the company’s target of reaching net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050.

Launched in 2021, the feasibility study of PTTEP’s pioneer CCS project at Arthit gas field has recently concluded, marking the first initiative of its kind in the country. The study covered several aspects, including the preliminary assessment of carbon storage capacity of targeted geological storage formations and the corresponding conceptual development plan.

The project is currently in the process of preliminary front-end engineering and design (Pre-FEED) study and is expected to commence CCS operations by 2026.

The company has also initiated CCS feasibility studies in other areas of Thailand to support the country’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions.

“Our knowledge and expertise in geoscience and petroleum engineering represent an advantageous foundation for CCS development, leading us towards our carbon emissions reduction target. Apart from Thailand’s first CCS initiative at the Arthit gas field, PTTEP has collaborated with partners who have experience in CCS technology in Japan to evaluate the potential of CCS development in other parts of Thailand that will eventually provide support to other domestic industries in decarbonisation,” said Montri Rawanchaikul, chief executive of PTTEP.

However, Montri stressed that several key factors, including CCS policy and regulations, investment promotion mechanisms, as well as cultivation of knowledge and understanding among the public are needed for the successful execution of the CCS project in Thailand. “These will require collective support from government agencies and relevant parties in driving and promoting CCS technology adoption in Thailand in order to ensure that we can truly achieve our emissions reduction goals,” he added.