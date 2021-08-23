PTTEP names new chief executive

Thailand’s PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP) has appointed Montri Rawanchaikul as the new chief executive officer and director, effective October 1, 2021.

Rawanchaikul, 57, who is currently the president of PTTEP, will replace Phongsthorn Thavisin, who will end his role with PTTEP after taking the helm in October last year.

The incoming CEO started his career at PTTEP in 2005. The company said the new CEO will look to drive its petroleum exploration and production business and support PTTEP’s vision of becoming a major natural gas producer in Southeast Asia.

PTTEP also has plans to grow its Middle East joint venture portfolio, invest in carbon capture utilisation and storage, and expand its footprint in gas to power, renewable and chain of future energy technologies.