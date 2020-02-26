Punit Oza appointed head of Singapore Chamber of Maritime Arbitration

Punit Oza appointed head of Singapore Chamber of Maritime Arbitration

February 26th, 2020 Asia, Regulatory 0 comments

The Singapore Chamber of Maritime Arbitration (SCMA) has appointed Punit Oza as its new executive director effective from March 1.

Oza brings over 25 years experience to the role, having worked in dry bulk with Precious Shipping, Noble Chartering, Astra Shipping, Aries Shipbroking, and most recently Torvald Klaveness. He is currently the chairman of the Singapore branch of the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers and a non-executive director of Klaveness Asia.

Commenting on his appointment, Oza said: “I hope to leverage my commercial expertise, along with the passion for maritime law and my firm belief in the amazing eco-system of Maritime Singapore, to make SCMA a successful part of Maritime Singapore.”

Oza replaces Dennis Chan, who resigned in October 2019.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.