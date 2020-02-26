Home Sector Regulatory Punit Oza appointed head of Singapore Chamber of Maritime Arbitration February 26th, 2020 Grant Rowles Asia, Regulatory

The Singapore Chamber of Maritime Arbitration (SCMA) has appointed Punit Oza as its new executive director effective from March 1.

Oza brings over 25 years experience to the role, having worked in dry bulk with Precious Shipping, Noble Chartering, Astra Shipping, Aries Shipbroking, and most recently Torvald Klaveness. He is currently the chairman of the Singapore branch of the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers and a non-executive director of Klaveness Asia.

Commenting on his appointment, Oza said: “I hope to leverage my commercial expertise, along with the passion for maritime law and my firm belief in the amazing eco-system of Maritime Singapore, to make SCMA a successful part of Maritime Singapore.”

Oza replaces Dennis Chan, who resigned in October 2019.