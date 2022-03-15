Punit Oza takes up new dry bulk role

Wiz, an Indian freight forwarding platform, has announced the start of a new business entity exclusively for handling dry bulk cargo. The business division – Wiz Bulk – will be headquartered in Singapore with a well known name, Punit Oza, appointed as CEO. Oza is a veteran of dry bulk shipping with close to 30 years in the business, most notably the time he spent with Torvald Klaveness.

“We are extremely excited to announce Wiz Bulk, a new business entity of Wiz which will cater to the dry bulk cargo market and we will utilise our tech expertise to improve the customer experience for this market,” said Ramkumar Govindarajan, CEO, Wiz.

Oza said, “I am extremely excited to join the Wiz family and look forward to building a sustainable and customer-centric bulk shipping solution to provide greater transparency and value, leveraging technology to the maximum possible extent. I am extremely impressed with what Wiz has achieved in the container freight solution space and I hope that we can bring the same success in the bulk freight solution space as well.”

Wiz’s existing container focused infrastructure features supply and demand forecasting, dynamic pricing, AI-driven rates and schedules parsing, IoT based visibility solutions, and route/cargo optimisation models.