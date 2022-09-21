Purus Marine acquires CTV owner HST Marine

Purus Marine has acquired a UK-based provider of crew transfer vessels to the offshore wind industry HST Marine.

Post-acquisition, Purus Wind, the company’s offshore wind business, will employ around 100 people in the UK and Norway offering battery hybrid CTVs, offshore wind construction/service operation vessels (C/SOV), inspection drones and other services. Tom Nevin, chief executive officer of HST, will serve as the business head of Purus Wind.

“With the acquisition of HST, Purus Wind is well positioned to be a leader in providing integrated C/SOV and CTV offshore wind support solutions,” said Julian Proctor, chief executive officer of Purus Marine.

“Our platform allows us to offer more products to our offshore wind customers and to cover them globally, allowing us to build deeper industry relationships,” added Svein Engh, senior advisor and a board member of Purus Marine.

Purus Marine was established by EnTrust Global, which, along with other institutional investors, are indirect shareholders. The company will serve the industrial shipping, short-sea, ferry, offshore wind and maritime environmental remediation sectors.