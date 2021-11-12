Purus Marine acquires pair of LNG carriers

Purus Marine has struck a deal to purchase two 180,000 cu m LNG carriers, with delivery expected in the third quarter of 2024.

The vessels, which will enter into multi-year time charters with an energy major, were acquired in partnership with an undisclosed ship manager, who will provide technical and commercial services for the vessels. The London-based company has not revealed any further details.

“By using the latest generation of engine and energy saving device technologies, the LNGCs are expected to be best-in-class in environmental performance,” said Julian Proctor (pictured), chief executive officer of Purus Marine.

Purus Marine was established by EnTrust Global, which, along with other institutional investors, are indirect shareholders. Earlier this year, the company sealed an agreement to acquire a large offshore wind service operation vessel newbuild, which will deliver directly into a multi-year time charter with a European renewable energy company beginning in early 2022.

“This acquisition diversifies our fleet and allows us to further support the maritime industry’s transition to a lower-carbon future,” added Svein Engh, senior advisor and a board member of Purus Marine.