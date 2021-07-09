Purus Marine enters offshore wind sector with SOV newbuild

Purus Marine, a recently established maritime holding company, has struck a deal to acquire a large offshore wind service operation vessel.

The SOV is currently under construction and will deliver directly into a multi-year time charter with a European renewable energy company, beginning early 2022.

A Norwegian shipmanager and owner will provide technical and commercial services for the hybrid-electric newbuild, said to be zero-emissions ready with future larger battery/charging and fuel cell options.

“This environmentally-advanced SOV is well aligned with our mission to decarbonise the maritime industry, not only in achieving reduced carbon emissions today but also with the potential to operate with zero emissions in the future,” said Julian Proctor, CEO of Purus Marine (pictured).

“This is only the start as Purus Marine expects to make additional acquisitions in offshore wind, as well as other maritime sectors, over the next year,” added Svein Engh, senior advisor and a board member of Purus Marine.

Purus Marine was established by EnTrust Global, which, along with other institutional investors, are indirect shareholders. The company will serve the industrial shipping, short-sea, ferry, offshore wind and maritime environmental remediation sectors.