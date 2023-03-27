Purus Wind returns to Damen for eight wind farm support vessels

Purus Wind, the offshore wind business of Julian Proctor-led Purus Marine has contracted Dutch shipbuilder Damen Shipyards for the construction of eight more offshore wind support vessels.

The deal includes four battery hybrid fast crew suppliers of 2710 design, three 3210-design crew transfer vessels and one, 90-m-long construction service operation vessel (CSOV).

The new 2710s will join the three other battery hybrids that Purus Wind ordered from Damen in the second half of 2022, while the larger 3210s and the CSOV will be ready for conversion to methanol engines and offshore charging.

“These vessels will support a pathway for our clients to decarbonise their operations and to maintain our position as a leader with the lowest carbon offshore wind support fleet,” said Tom Nevin, CEO of HST and business head of Purus Wind.

The vessels will deliver between 2024 and early 2027. Financial details have not been disclosed.