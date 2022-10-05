AsiaOffshore

PV Drilling awarded jackup contract in Gulf of Thailand

PV Drilling

Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Service Corporation (PV Drilling) has been awarded a contract for its PV Drilling I jackup rig by Canadian operator Valeura Energy.

The rig is expected to mobilise to the Wassana oilfield in the Gulf of Thailand in the second quarter of 2023 for an initial workscope comprising a five-well infill drilling programme.

The arrangement includes an option to extend the scope of work thereafter, to include additional drilling operations at the Calgary-based firm’s discretion.

Valeura said it expects to re-start production from the Wassana oil field in Q4 2022, with an increase targeted as a result of the 2023 infill drilling programme. The company is working towards securing the recertification of the field’s mobile offshore production unit facility and procuring suitable floating storage and offloading Vessel.

