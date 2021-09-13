PV Drilling awarded new jackup contracts

Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Service Corporation (PV Drilling) has been awarded new contracts for its jackup rig fleet by Vietsovpetro and Thang Long joint operating company (JOC) in Vietnam.

Vietsovpetro has contracted the 2007-built PV Drilling I from mid-September 2021 at Block 09-1, covering two firm wells and one optional well. Currently, the jackup is serving the drilling campaign of Cuu Long JOC at Block 15-1, off the coast of Vietnam.

Meanwhile, Thang Long has hired the 2015-built jackup PV Drilling VI for a one-well drilling program starting in mid-September 2021 in Vietnamese waters.

Financial details have not been disclosed, but analysts suggest Vietsovpetro is paying $60,000 per day, while the Thang Long deal is for around $65,000 per day.