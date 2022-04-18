PV Drilling secures new jackup contracts

Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Service Corporation (PV Drilling) has been awarded new contracts for its jackup rig fleet by Premier Oil and Vietsovpetro in Vietnam.

Premier Oil has contracted the 2015-built PV Drilling VI for two firm wells and oe optional well in block 12W in Nam Con Son basin, offshore Vietnam. The contract is scheduled to commence in July 2022, following completion of the rig’s current drilling campaign with Eni.

The driller has also recently penned a contract with Vietsovpetro for the 2009-built PV Drilling II for a five-well drilling campaign at block 09-1 off Vietnam. The rig kicked off its contract in mid-March and, following its conclusion, it will mobilise to Indonesia. Vietsovpetro previously booked the 2007-built PV Drilling I from mid-September 2021 for two firm wells and one optional well.