PXGEO completes Petrobras hat-trick

Peter Zickerman’s marine geophysical service provider PXGEO has sealed an agreement with Petrobras to carry out a new ocean bottom node (OBN) seismic project in Brazil.

This will be the third project acquired for Petrobras since the inception of PXGEO, according to the company’s chief executive, Duncan Eley.

The survey is to be acquired in water depths of up to 2,200 m and is scheduled to commence in late 2022 and last for approximately four months.

PXGEO has not revealed the value of the contract, which follows the award from Brazil’s state-owned giant for a three-month OBN campaign scheduled for the second half of this year.