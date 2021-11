Hot on the heels of Petrobras contract for an ocean bottom node seismic project in Brazil, Peter Zickerman’s marine geophysical service provider PXGEO has been awarded a project in the Egyptian Red Sea.

The contract, with an undisclosed client, is for a 3D towed streamer project expected to commence this month.

The survey will last for approximately four months and will be acquired by the company’s seismic vessel PXGEO 2 .