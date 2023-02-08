Middle EastOffshore

PXGEO seals new contract with Shell

PXGEO

Peter Zickerman’s marine geophysical service provider PXGEO has secured a new contract with Shell to provide 12 months of high-end marine towed streamer seismic acquisition services over a period of two years.

Duncan Eley, CEO of PXGEO, commented: “We are very excited to enter into this partnership with Shell, it is an important endorsement of PXGEO’s operational excellence and a significant milestone of our strategy to forge long-term relationships with strategically minded clients.”

Dubai-based PXGEO was founded in 2021 and has a fleet of two seismic vessels.

