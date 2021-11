Peter Zickerman’s marine geophysical service provider PXGEO has sealed an agreement with Petrobras to carry out an ocean bottom node (OBN) seismic project in Brazil.

The project is scheduled to commence in the second half of 2022 and last for approximately three months.

This is the second OBN deal the seismic player has acquired in the last few months. Most recently, PXGEO secured a contract from an undisclosed client for a survey in the North Sea.