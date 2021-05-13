PXGEO secures vessel contract with TGS

Peter Zickerman’s recently established seismic player PXGEO has entered into an agreement to provide high-end towed-streamer seismic acquisition services to Norway’s TGS-NOPEC Geophysical.

TGS has committed to utilising 2013-built seismic vessel PXGEO 2 (formerly Fa Xian 6) for 12 months of marine seismic acquisition services over a two-year period, commencing in October 2021. The vessel can be substituted for any other capable vessel which PXGEO introduces to its fleet.

Duncan Eley, chief executive officer of PXGEO, commented: “This commitment from a key multi-client company provides a solid foundation of activity through 2022 and into 2023 and represents an important endorsement of PXGEO’s standing in the marine seismic acquisition industry. We look forward to building our collaboration with TGS and other strategically minded clients as we commit to executing safe and efficient projects underpinned by the PXGEO Vision and Core Values.

“PXGEO is an innovative marine geophysical service provider combining the strengths of ocean bottom node and towed streamer seismic data acquisition techniques to deliver seamless subsurface imaging for a sustainable future.”