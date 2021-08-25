PXGEO wins North Sea contract

EuropeOffshore

Marine geophysical service provider PXGEO has been awarded a contract by an undisclosed client for an ocean bottom node seismic survey in the North Sea.

The project is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2022 and last for three months. No further details have been disclosed.

Peter Zickerman’s seismic player recently completed the acquisition of Fugro’s OBN business, Seabed Geosolutions, for around $16m. The deal included ocean bottom node inventory, handling equipment, related technology, intellectual property and project backlog.

