Pyxis Tankers offloads two ships

Pyxis Tankers, a pure play product tanker company, is selling the Northsea Alpha and Northsea Beta, two 2010-built 8,600 dwt product tankers for an aggregate sale price of $8.9m to undisclosed buyers. Completion of the vessel sales, which are subject to customary closing conditions, should occur between late January and late February, 2022.

After the repayment of the outstanding indebtedness securing these vessels and the payment of various transaction costs, the company expects to receive aggregate net cash proceeds of approximately $2.8m.

Valentios Valentis, Pyxis chairman and CEO, commented: “The sale of these non–core assets underscores our strategic focus on the eco–MR product tanker sector, reduces outstanding debt and improves balance sheet liquidity. Moving forward, we will have a fleet of five MRs with an average age of 8.3 years.”

Valentis said the company was positioned to “opportunistically expand” the fleet.