Qatar Airways unveils industry-first Mariner Lounge at Hamad International Airport

The airline that has ferried more seafarers around the world than any other during the pandemic has gone an extra step, unveiling a new, dedicated lounge at its hub airport for seafarers.

The Mariner Lounge, created by Qatar Airlines at Hamad International Airport, features an international selection of food and beverages, high-speed wifi, shower facilities, a television area, reading materials, and a business center. Qatar Airways has repatriated more than 150,000 seafarers during the pandemic via a mix of scheduled and chartered flights with Doha becoming one of the key transit points for seagoing staff in 2020. Seafarers are essential to keeping the global economy open and operating

Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker commented: “Qatar Airways recognises the vital role shipping plays and how seafarers are essential to keeping the global economy open and operating. As a gesture of our thanks and to show our support to the industry, we have established a dedicated Mariner Lounge at Hamad International Airport that is complimentary for all seafarers and offshore workers travelling with Qatar Airways. While waiting for their connecting flight they can relax in comfort and enjoy the wide variety of refreshments on offer.”

In order to access this lounge, seafarers and offshore workers who travel with Qatar Airways will need to show valid documentation to use the lounge while in transit.