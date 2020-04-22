Qatar gives China a record ship export order

Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, president and CEO of Qatar Petroleum, fired the starting gun today on this year’s most sought after ship order.

Al-Kaabi, who is also Qatar’s energy minister, put pen to paper in video link between Doha and Beijing, signing for fifteen 174,000 cu m LNG carriers at China’s Hudong Zhonghua Shipbuilding in a deal worth RMB20bn ($2.8bn), a record for Chinese ship exports.

The contract is the first quarter of a huge order that has been on the cards from Qatar for more than a year. South Korean yards will be anxiously hoping that they can get some of the remaining 45 ships Qatar plans to order in the coming weeks.

The last time Qatar issued a tender on such a scale was 16 years ago with every order of the so-called Q-Maxes and Q-Flexes going to South Korea.

Hudong Zhonghua has led China’s entry into LNG carrier construction, building the nation’s first ships both for domestic owners and for export clients.