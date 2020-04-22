Qatar gives China a record ship export order

April 22nd, 2020 Gas, Greater China, Middle East, Shipyards 1 comments

Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, president and CEO of Qatar Petroleum, fired the starting gun today on this year’s most sought after ship order.

Al-Kaabi, who is also Qatar’s energy minister, put pen to paper in video link between Doha and Beijing, signing for fifteen 174,000 cu m LNG carriers at China’s Hudong Zhonghua Shipbuilding in a deal worth RMB20bn ($2.8bn), a record for Chinese ship exports.

The contract is the first quarter of a huge order that has been on the cards from Qatar for more than a year. South Korean yards will be anxiously hoping that they can get some of the remaining 45 ships Qatar plans to order in the coming weeks.

The last time Qatar issued a tender on such a scale was 16 years ago with every order of the so-called Q-Maxes and Q-Flexes going to South Korea.

Hudong Zhonghua has led China’s entry into LNG carrier construction, building the nation’s first ships both for domestic owners and for export clients.

    Paul Ellis
    April 22, 2020 at 5:26 pm Reply

    That represents a unit cost of USD560m, why so expensive?

