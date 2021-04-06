Qatar Petroleum and Shell collaborate on ultra-deepwater plays off Namibia

Qatar Petroleum has partnered up with Shell on two ultra-deepwater exploration blocks offshore Namibia.

The deal will see Qatar Petroleum hold a 45% participating interest in the PEL 39 exploration licence pertaining to Block 2913A and Block 2914B, while Shell as the operator will hold a 45% interest, and the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR) will hold the remaining 10% interest.

Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the minister of state for energy affairs, the president and CEO of Qatar Petroleum, said: “With this second exploration and production sharing agreement in Namibia, we are pleased to expand our exploration footprint in the country, and to further strengthen our presence in the southern Africa region. Working on these promising and prospective blocks with our valued long-term partner, Shell, is another step in our stride towards achieving our international growth strategy. We look forward to working together with the Namibian Government, NAMCOR and Shell on these blocks.”

This is Qatar Petroleum’s second exploration license off Namibia after August 2019, when it entered into agreements for participating in blocks 2913B and 2912.

The PEL 39 blocks are located offshore Namibia in ultra-deep-water depths of about 2,500 m, covering an area of approximately 12,300 sq km.​