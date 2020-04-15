Qatar Petroleum commences gas drilling at North Field East

Qatar Petroleum has commenced drilling at the North Field East Project.

This latest phase of the North Field expansion project will increase Qatar’s LNG production capacity from 77 mtpa to 110 mtpa.

The company has already awarded a number of contracts for jackup drilling rigs to be utilized for the drilling of 80 development wells for the project, and the first well was spudded by jackup rig GulfDrill Lovanda by the end of March.

“The start of the development drilling campaign for NFE represents an important milestone to deliver on our strategy to grow our LNG production capacity. The continued achievement of milestones, dedication of significant resources and making of substantial investments is proof that the NFE remains on top of our priorities and demonstrates our commitment to executing this mega-project,” said Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of Qatar Petroleum.

The next phase of the project, called the North Field South Project, is expected to further increase Qatar’s LNG production capacity from 110 mtpa to 126 mtpa.