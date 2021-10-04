GasGreater ChinaMiddle EastShipyards

Qatar Petroleum confirms first Chinese LNG carrier orders

Qatar Petroleum

Qatar Petroleum has ordered its first Chinese-built gas carriers, opting for four LNG carriers from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding in a deal worth approximately $770m.

These four carriers are the first batch of orders in Qatar Petroleum’s massive LNG shipbuilding program, which will cater for future LNG fleet requirements for the North Field expansion projects as well as for existing vessel replacement requirements.

Hudong-Zhonghua is the yard that has led China’s entry into LNG carrier construction this century.

Qatar Petroleum reserved a huge number of yard slots in South Korea and China a year ago with further confirmed orders expected to be announced shortly.

