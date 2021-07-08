Qatar Petroleum seals 15-year LNG supply deal in Taiwan

Qatar Petroleum has entered into a 15-year sale and purchase agreement with CPC Corporation, Taiwan for the supply of 1.25 m tons of liquified natural gas (LNG) per year.

Under the agreement, LNG deliveries will commence in January 2022 and will be delivered to CPC’s receiving LNG terminals.

“We are pleased to enter into this long term LNG SPA, which is another milestone in our relationship with CPC, which dates back to almost three decades,” said Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the minister of state for energy affairs, president and CEO of Qatar Petroleum.

Since the first LNG delivery in March 2006 to date, state-owned CPC has received more than 63 m tons of LNG from Qatar.