AmericasMiddle EastOffshore

QatarEnergy grows its offshore exploration portfolio in Canada

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarMarch 31, 2023
0 0 1 minute read
QatarEnergy

QatarEnergy has entered into a farm-in agreement with ExxonMobil Canada for two exploration licences offshore the province of Newfoundland and Labrador in Canada.

Pursuant to the agreement, QatarEnergy holds a 28% working interest in licence EL 1167, where the Gale exploration well and associated activities are planned. ExxonMobil Canada (operator) holds 50%, while Cenovus Energy holds 22%. QatarEnergy also holds a 40% working interest in licence EL 1162, while ExxonMobil Canada (operator) holds the remaining 60%.

All requirements for the transaction have been completed with the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (C-NLOPB).

Located offshore Eastern Canada, EL 1167 and EL 1162 lie in water depths ranging from 100 to 1,200 metres and cover an area of approximately 1,420 and 2,400 square kilometres, respectively.

Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, President and CEO of QatarEnergy, said: “We are pleased to sign this agreement with our strategic partner, ExxonMobil, to further grow our offshore Atlantic Canada portfolio as part of our international growth drive, and look forward to continue working within Canada’s transparent and stable regulatory environment.”

Tags
Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarMarch 31, 2023
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button