QatarEnergy orders six LNG carriers in South Korea

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 8, 2021
0 467 1 minute read
QatarEnergy has started to roll out its LNG carrier ordering program in South Korea. Having reserved a record amount of newbuild slots in East Asia last year, Qatar has started to put to pen to paper, with Chinese yards winning the first contracts last month.

Now QatarEnergy has signed for four ships with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) and two vessels with Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI).

Saad Sherida al-Kaabi, the president and CEO of QatarEnergy, commented, “These orders, and those that will follow in the near future, constitute a significant part of our program to expand Qatar’s LNG fleet to meet the requirements of our LNG expansion projects, our existing fleet replacement, as well as our LNG trading arm.”

The North Field expansion projects will increase Qatar’s LNG production capacity from 77m tons per year to 126m tons per year by 2027.

