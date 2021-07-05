Qingdao develops skyrail to shift boxes
The Port of Qingdao in northeast China has unveiled the next chapter in its ongoing ambition to be among the most tech savvy maritime destinations in the world.
The state-run entity’s new skyrail moves boxes above ground, often on to autonomous trucks, in a pioneering move that it says frees up much space in the busy port.
The first 620 m stretch of the skyrail was opened last week. The full project will see the aerial container handling system stretch 9.5 km across the port, handling 1.5m containers a year.
The electric overhead rail system covers just 30% of equivalent road space, helping solve traffic congestion in the port as well as cutting down on pollution levels.
Qingdao has long served as a petri-dish for Chinese port tech.