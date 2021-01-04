Greater ChinaShipyards

Qingshan Shipyard secures ship conversion contract

Jason Jiang January 4, 2021
Sinotrans-affiliated Qingshan Shipyard has entered into a contract with Hunan Weisen Logistics to covert five ships into dedicated vegetable oil transport ships.

In the meantime, the two parties also signed a letter of intent to covert more ships in the future.

Weisen Logistics mainly operates intermodal logistics services for food products along the Yangtze River. The company operates a fleet of 15 food oil ships with a total capacity of around 22,000 dwt.

Qingshan Shipyard quit shipbuilding in 2018 and the shipyard is now focusing on ship repair and conversion as well as the construction of steel structures.

