Québec port taps RightShip data to offer green incentives to shipowners

The Port of Québec has partnered up with shipping risk management organisation RightShip to use its greenhouse gas (GHG) rating tool when assessing the emissions of ships entering its waters.

As part of its EcoCargo incentive programme, the port offers discounts of up to 30% on port fees to vessels, dependent on their GHG rating and emission efficiency.

RightShip provides a comparative assessment of a ship’s GHG emissions relative to peer vessels of a similar size and type, using an A to G scale. Based on RightShip data, the Port of Québec can measure and then manage the emissions of vessels travelling in and out of the 35 sq km site. Shipowners with an A, B, and C rating will be eligible for discounts ranging from 10% (C rating) to 30% (A rating).

Mario Girard, CEO of Québec Port, explained: “Environmental management is more than just an obligation for us: it’s a civic responsibility and business priority as well. It is our profound conviction that the long-term development of the maritime industry is directly linked to the way ports and other industry actors prioritise innovative environmental measures as they conduct business.

“That’s why we want to encourage others to think the way we do, with discounts applied to harbour dues for those committing to think sustainably. It’s a constructive approach that allows shipowners to save on fees, while also lessening our collective carbon footprint.”

RightShip CEO, Steen Lund, added: “We enable thousands of voyagers a year to complete safe and sustainable journeys. The power of collaboration is in RightShip’s DNA. We know we share an industry-wide desire to deliver zero-harm shipping, and working in partnership with the Port of Québec and others shows that we can help make a zero-harm maritime industry possible.”

RightShip said it is also in talks to initiate similar programmes across South America and the Asia Pacific.