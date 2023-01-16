EuropeTankers

Quinto switches from boxes to tankers

Dutch inland shipping yard Concordia Damen has been commissioned to build a tanker for Quinto Scheepvaart from Zwijndrecht. This also marks the switch, after 25 years, that family business Quinto has decided to make from container shipping to tanker shipping. Quinto has opted for a 2,875 dwt, 110 m long chemical tanker.

Luit Nanninga, who heads up Quinto, commented: “What particularly appealed to us was that this type was designed in such a way that it combines low resistance and a shallow draft with a large cargo capacity.

The tanker is expected to be delivered by the end of this year. No price has been revealed.

