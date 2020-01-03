Radziwill ditches Nasdaq plans

January 3rd, 2020 Dry Cargo, Europe, Finance and Insurance 0 comments

John Michael Radziwill’s GoodBulk has officially yanked its American initial public offering plans, withdrawing its Nasdaq filing earlier this week.

The Monaco dry bulk owner had originally sought to raise $140m in an IPO, first mooted back in June 2018.

Interviewed by Splash in May 2018 when he was first sounding out a possible IPO, Radziwill suggested back then that the listing was not vital to GoodBulk’s overall financial goals.

“We’ll do it if the pricing is okay,” Radziwill said at the time. “We have no capital commitments to need it. It’s a nice to have, not a must have.”

