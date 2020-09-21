Raffles Shipping orders MR tanker pair at Penglai Zhongbai Jinglu

Singapore-based Raffles Shipping has entered into shipbuilding contracts with Chinese yard Penglai Zhongbai Jinglu Shipbuilding for the construction of two 50,000 dwt MR tankers.

The vessels will be the largest tankers Penglai Zhongbai has ever built. The shipyard mainly builds bulkers and has previously only built small tankers below 12,000 dwt.

The value of the contract was not disclosed and delivery of the vessels is scheduled in late 2021.

Raffles Shipping currently owns a fleet of 57 vessels, made up of 20 bulkers and 37 tankers.