Rail disruption continues to cause vessel congestion at Port of Vancouver

Although CP and CN railways have resumed service to the Port of Vancouver, the impacts of wildfires in British Columbia continue to be felt at the port. On Tuesday afternoon, there were reportedly 41 vessels at anchor waiting for berth space.

While Canadian Pacific’s rail line into Vancouver is open, the railway is sharing the line with Canadian National, whose line is still out of service. A port update on July 13 said that the CP line “is processing a significant backlog of trains” and that “CN is making steady progress on maintenance and repair work to damaged rail infrastructure.”

Trains are required by a ministerial order to operate at reduced speeds in parts of the province.

The port’s import rail on-dock footage summary for July 13 shows that CN’s backlog is particularly large, with imports spending more than a week on the dock at all terminals.

The port’s daily update continues to say, “Anchorage demand continues to be high and nearing full capacity. Demand for large vessel anchorages presently exceeds supply.”