Rajalingam to take over as head of MISC

Malaysia’s flagship shipping line will promote from within for its next leader. Group president and CEO Yee Yang Chien has announced his intention to retire at the end of September after seven years as head of the company. Captain Rajalingam Subramaniam, MISC’s chief operating officer and AET’s president and CEO will take over.

Yee said that he was proud to have helped build a “Malaysian global champion” in the international maritime arena. Under Yee’s tenure MISC has diversified, entering new trades such as ethane, while leading the tanker world towards an ammonia-fuelled future with its pioneering development of next generation ships.

Rajalingam, who has been with MISC for the past 25 years, said, “The maritime industry is undergoing one of the most transformative periods, unlike anything we have seen before, with sustainability as the vital force that is shaping the industry’s future. MISC Group has always been championing sustainability in driving progress and value creation, and I am excited for the challenges we will be tackling together as well as the opportunities that we can explore further.”