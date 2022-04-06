AmericasFinance and InsuranceGas

Randy Giveans quits Jefferies for new role at Navigator Gas

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersApril 6, 2022
Randy Giveans, widely hailed as one of the best analysts in shipping, has quit his position at investment bank Jefferies to take on a new role with Navigator Gas, the operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers.

Giveans will be based in Houston, serving as an executive vice president developing Navigator’s relationships with North American stakeholders.

“With increasing demand for US LPG, natural gas liquids, and hydrocarbons, I’m thrilled to be part of Navigator’s exciting journey and to build on its strong links with shareholders, partners, and clients throughout North America,” Giveans said. 

Last year, Giveans was named a top five stock picker across all sector analysts by TipRanks.

